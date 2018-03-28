School board approves proposed levy rates

The Morgan County School Board has adopted the same regular state school levy and special levy rates for Fiscal Year 2019 that they approved for the last four fiscal years. The school board took the action at a March 22 special meeting at Pleasant View Elementary at 6:30 p.m. Tax rates The proposed special levy…

Paw Paw water system upgrades nearly half done

by KATE EVANS Work on the $1.5 million Paw Paw municipal water system project has been progressing since construction began on February 19. As of Thursday, March 21, work to install new pipes and fixtures in the project area was 40% complete, said project manager Steve Buchanan of the Thrasher Group, Inc. The northern portion…

State sets public meeting on 522 bypass project

by KATE SHUNNEY The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) has set a public meeting on April 19 to gather comments and offer project details about a proposed U.S. 522 bypass around Berkeley Springs and a connector road from U.S. 522 to Fairview Drive toward War Memorial Hospital. A legal notice about the meeting will…

Local brothers brought together during Vietnam War
Lyme disease treatment bill signed by governor
BSHS Tribe baseball aiming for state tournament berth
Berkeley Springs High School Wrestling Team honored
BSHS Tribe baseball aiming for state tournament berth

